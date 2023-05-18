The New Era Of Daredevil Starts When Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder’s “Daredevil #1” Launches in September

The new era of Daredevil starts when Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder’s Daredevil #1 launches September 13.

Today on Marvel This Week in Marvel , host Ryan "Agent M" Penagos spoke with Chip Zdarsky and Saladin Ahmed about what’s next for Matt Murdock in the Marvel Universe.

, host Ryan "Agent M" Penagos spoke with Chip Zdarsky and Saladin Ahmed about what’s next for Matt Murdock in the Marvel Universe. Following Chip’s acclaimed multi-year run, an all-new ongoing DAREDEVIL series from Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder will begin this September.

series from Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder will begin this September. On the podcast, the DAREDEVIL writers discussed their respective runs, with the final issue #14 of Zdarsky’s run on sale in August leading right into the new DAREDEVIL #1 the following month. In the upcoming series, Ahmed and Kuder are ready to take Matt Murdock on a knockout of an adventure!

writers discussed their respective runs, with the final issue #14 of Zdarsky’s run on sale in August leading right into the new the following month. In the upcoming series, Ahmed and Kuder are ready to take Matt Murdock on a knockout of an adventure! Where does Elektra fit into all of this? What is the future of Hell’s Kitchen? Romance! Intrigue! And of course ACTION! All delivered in the Mighty Marvel Manner!

Fans can listen to the full conversation on the latest episode of “This Week in Marvel” wherever they subscribe to podcasts.

Check out the covers for DAREDEVIL #1 by John Romita Jr. and DAREDEVIL #14 by Marco Checchetto now, and don’t miss the new series when it hits comic shops this September.

