See How Disney Honors AAPI Heritage Month

Earlier this month, Walt Disney World kicked off Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with A World of Voices. Disney Parks Blog shared how cast members are honoring this special occasion.
What's Happening:
- This featured live entertainment, incredible food, and other experiences that honor AAPI culture and traditions.
- Cast members shared that one of their favorite moments is celebrating the one-year anniversary of our FAMASIA BERG with fellow cast members.
- Disney calls the Business Employee Resource Groups BERG for short.
- These resources are dedicated to advancing an inclusive culture and increasing opportunities for cast members across the company.
- "What also makes them special is the fact they are formed by cast for cast to authentically celebrate and amplify diverse voices. The COMPASS BERG provided support to our Florida-based cast who are members of or an ally to AAPI communities for many years before officially becoming FAMASIA in 2022."
- "As someone from an underrepresented group, I understand the importance of having a community where I can be myself, where my culture is celebrated and recognized, and where the insights from my lived experiences help impact our business," said Carmen Strong, Diversity & Inclusion Manager and FAMASIA BERG member. "FAMASIA helps our AAPI cast and community be seen and heard, and it encourages us all to be our true and authentic self every day."
- One example of this is Chef Kevin Chong, a culinary cast member with Korean heritage who brought AAPI representation to tables across Walt Disney World by creating a delicious Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu.
- "I was born in Korea, but growing up in Hawaii helped me see the importance of celebrating diversity and understanding each other’s cultures," Chef Kevin said. "One of my favorite memories from living in Hawaii is the shared expression of Aloha – or love – through food. Sharing a meal together is one of my favorite ways to experience different cultures."
- Another way they celebrate is cast exclusive events that include panels from leaders across the company.
- FAMASIA has already hosted events this month, and many of them have included voices from BERGs, including PULSE and SHALOM, which celebrate Black, African American, and Jewish cast members.