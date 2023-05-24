See How Disney Honors AAPI Heritage Month

Earlier this month, Walt Disney World kicked off Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with A World of Voices. Disney Parks Blog shared how cast members are honoring this special occasion.

What's Happening:

Earlier in the month, Walt Disney World kicked off Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with A World of Voices .

. This featured live entertainment, incredible food, and other experiences that honor AAPI culture and traditions.

Cast members shared that one of their favorite moments is celebrating the one-year anniversary of our FAMASIA BERG with fellow cast members.

Disney calls the Business Employee Resource Groups BERG for short.

These resources are dedicated to advancing an inclusive culture and increasing opportunities for cast members across the company.

"What also makes them special is the fact they are formed by cast for cast to authentically celebrate and amplify diverse voices. The COMPASS BERG provided support to our Florida-based cast who are members of or an ally to AAPI communities for many years before officially becoming FAMASIA in 2022."

"As someone from an underrepresented group, I understand the importance of having a community where I can be myself, where my culture is celebrated and recognized, and where the insights from my lived experiences help impact our business," said Carmen Strong, Diversity & Inclusion Manager and FAMASIA BERG member. "FAMASIA helps our AAPI cast and community be seen and heard, and it encourages us all to be our true and authentic self every day."