“GMA3: What You Need to Know” Announces a Health and Wellness Special Hosted By Dr. Jennifer Ashton Airing This Memorial Day

On a special GMA3: What You Need to Know, there will be a one hour health and wellness special hosted by Dr. Jennifer Ashton airing this Memorial Day.
What's Happening:
- ABC News’ GMA3: What You Need to Know announces a one-hour health and wellness special airing Memorial Day hosted by ABC News chief health and medical correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton.
- The one-hour special will offer viewers what they need to know on the unofficial start to summer.
- Dr. Ashton hosts alongside celebrity chef Jamika Pessoa covering the latest health headlines and trends as Americans get ready for the summer season.
- The two will also share a healthy summer BBQ recipe with half the calories plus Dr. Ashton’s favorite summer mocktail.
- Special guests will join the program, including National Firework Protection Association CEO Jim Pauley, to discuss firework safety; WABC-TV’s weather anchor for Eyewitness News This Morning Sam Champion to explore the health benefits of taking a cold plunge; and bestselling Blue Zones author Dan Buettner talks about the areas where people consistently live the longest and healthiest.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, with ABC News’ chief health and medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton as co-host.
- The news program airs weekdays at 1:00 p.m. EDT | 12:00 p.m. CDT on ABC, and 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.