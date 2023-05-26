“GMA” Guest List: Neil Patrick Harris, Cast of “Shark Tank” and More to Appear Week of May 29th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 29th-June 3rd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 29th-June 2nd:

Monday, May 29 Mark Cuban ( Shark Tank ) Kiley Reid and Carley Fortune Chef Susan Spungen (Memorial Day cooking tips) Parris Todd, Alix Truong, Hunter Johnson and Yates Johnson (professional pickleball players) with Chefs Chad Rosenthal and Elana Karp Chat and performance by Jake Owen

Tuesday, May 30 Robert Herjavec ( Shark Tank ) Bruce Feiler ( The Search ) Amanda Seyfried ( The Crowded Room ) Hayley Kiyoko ( Girls Like Girls ) Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney ( & Juliet ) Performance by the cast of & Juliet

Wednesday, May 31 Barbara Corcoran ( Shark Tank ) Harry Kane (English footballer) Eva Pilgrim celebrates being biracial in the AANHPI community for National AANHPI Heritage Month

Thursday, June 1 Daymond John ( Shark Tank ) GMA ’s Out Loud series: Prada G. Major Chat and performance by Lily Rose Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 2 GMA Out Loud series: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka ( Drag Me to Dinner ) Janai Norman celebrates Black Music Appreciation Month Chat and performance by Jelly Roll

Saturday, June 3 Kandy Muse ( RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.