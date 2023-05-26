“GMA” Guest List: Neil Patrick Harris, Cast of “Shark Tank” and More to Appear Week of May 29th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 29th-June 3rd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 29th-June 2nd:

  • Monday, May 29
    • Mark Cuban (Shark Tank)
    • Kiley Reid and Carley Fortune
    • Chef Susan Spungen (Memorial Day cooking tips)
    • Parris Todd, Alix Truong, Hunter Johnson and Yates Johnson (professional pickleball players) with Chefs Chad Rosenthal and Elana Karp
    • Chat and performance by Jake Owen
  • Tuesday, May 30
    • Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)
    • Bruce Feiler (The Search)
    • Amanda Seyfried (The Crowded Room)
    • Hayley Kiyoko (Girls Like Girls)
    • Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney (& Juliet)
    • Performance by the cast of & Juliet
  • Wednesday, May 31
    • Barbara Corcoran (Shark Tank)
    • Harry Kane (English footballer)
    • Eva Pilgrim celebrates being biracial in the AANHPI community for National AANHPI Heritage Month
  • Thursday, June 1
    • Daymond John (Shark Tank)
    • GMA’s Out Loud series: Prada G. Major
    • Chat and performance by Lily Rose
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, June 2
    • GMA Out Loud series: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka (Drag Me to Dinner)
    • Janai Norman celebrates Black Music Appreciation Month
    • Chat and performance by Jelly Roll
  • Saturday, June 3
    • Kandy Muse (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.