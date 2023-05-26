“GMA” Guest List: Neil Patrick Harris, Cast of “Shark Tank” and More to Appear Week of May 29th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 29th-June 3rd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 29th-June 2nd:
- Monday, May 29
- Mark Cuban (Shark Tank)
- Kiley Reid and Carley Fortune
- Chef Susan Spungen (Memorial Day cooking tips)
- Parris Todd, Alix Truong, Hunter Johnson and Yates Johnson (professional pickleball players) with Chefs Chad Rosenthal and Elana Karp
- Chat and performance by Jake Owen
- Tuesday, May 30
- Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)
- Bruce Feiler (The Search)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Crowded Room)
- Hayley Kiyoko (Girls Like Girls)
- Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney (& Juliet)
- Performance by the cast of & Juliet
- Wednesday, May 31
- Barbara Corcoran (Shark Tank)
- Harry Kane (English footballer)
- Eva Pilgrim celebrates being biracial in the AANHPI community for National AANHPI Heritage Month
- Thursday, June 1
- Daymond John (Shark Tank)
- GMA’s Out Loud series: Prada G. Major
- Chat and performance by Lily Rose
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, June 2
- GMA Out Loud series: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka (Drag Me to Dinner)
- Janai Norman celebrates Black Music Appreciation Month
- Chat and performance by Jelly Roll
- Saturday, June 3
- Kandy Muse (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.