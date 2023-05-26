“GMA3” Guest List: Wendell Pierce, Tegan and Sara and More to Appear Week of May 29th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 29th-June 2nd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 29th-June 2nd:

Monday, May 29 Special edition of GMA3 co-hosted by Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Chef Jamika Pessoa Dan Buettner (Health expert) Jim Pauley (National Fire Protection Association President and CEO) Dr. Courtney A. Campbell (Summer pet safety) Jennefer Boyer (Team Survivor Northwest executive director) and Barbara Travers (Cancer survivor) Chef Jamika Pessoa (Cooking demonstration)

Tuesday, May 30 Mel Robbins ( The Mel Robbins Podcast ) Milly Almodovar (Beauty and lifestyle expert) Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney ( & Juliet )

Wednesday, May 31 Tegan Quin and Sara Quin ( Junior High )

Thursday, June 1 Morgan Stickney (15-year-old female hockey player) Wendell Pierce ( Death of a Salesman )

Friday, June 2 Monica Berg and Abigail Berg ( The Gift of Being Different ) Chat and performance by Jelly Roll



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.