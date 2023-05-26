“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Vanessa Williams, Kelly Rowland and More to Appear Week of May 29th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 29th-June 2nd:

Monday, May 29 – Love in The Least Expected Places Larsa Pippen ( The Real Housewives Of Miami ) Ryan Black ( Farmer Wants a Wife )

Tuesday, May 30 – Queens of their Universe Vanessa Williams and Trixie Mattel ( Queen of the Universe ) Performance by Chapel Hart (new single “Glory Days”) Emily Hikade (Founder of Petite Plume sleepwear) Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, May 31 – Love to Love You Leah Van Dale, aka Carmella and Matt Polinsky, aka Corey Graves (WWE career; expecting their first child) Anna Martin ( Modern Love )

Thursday, June 1 – Aim high and make it happen! Samantha Frye (18-year-old entrepreneur who bought a restaurant and became her own boss) Luke and David Johnson (on one man’s mission to fulfill his brother’s wish of becoming a movie star)

Friday, June 2 – Big Breakthroughs Kelly Rowland ( Breakthrough ) 12-year-old girl whose quick thinking saved her twin brother’s life



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.