“The View” Guest List: Asa Hutchinson, Zooey Zephyr and More to Appear Week of May 29th

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of May 29th-June 2nd:

Monday, May 29 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 4, 2023 Jennifer Lopez ( The Mother ) Mother’s Day Favorite Things

Tuesday, May 30 The Political View with Asa Hutchinson (2024 Republican presidential candidate)

Wednesday, May 31 Rose Byrne ( Platonic )

Thursday, June 1 – Pride Month Kickoff Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr Nick Mohammed ( Ted Lasso ; Maggie Moore(s) ; Nick Mohammed is Mr. Swallow )

Friday, June 2 Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka ( Drag Me to Dinner ) Andrew McCarthy ( Walking with Sam )



