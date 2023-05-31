ABC News is celebrating Pride Month with coverage highlighting the LGBTQ+ community all month long. This will include a Soul of a Nation special spotlighting the transgender community and feature interviews with Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page.

What's Happening:

To honor and celebrate Pride Month, ABC News will have month-long coverage highlighting the LGBTQ+ community, including a one-hour primetime special from ABC News Studios’ Emmy and GLAAD Award-winning series Soul of a Nation with The Freedom to Exist with Elliot Page on June 6th .

with on June 6th The Freedom to Exist will take an in-depth look at the transgender community and features a broadcast exclusive interview with Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, who bravely came out as transgender in 2020 and was the first openly trans man to appear on the cover of TIME Magazine .

will take an in-depth look at the transgender community and features a broadcast exclusive interview with Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, who bravely came out as transgender in 2020 and was the first openly trans man to appear on the cover of . With the release of his new book, Pageboy: A Memoir , Page discusses his difficult journey to standing in his truth and how he hopes to champion inclusivity in Hollywood.

, Page discusses his difficult journey to standing in his truth and how he hopes to champion inclusivity in Hollywood. The conversation, which includes audio excerpts from his memoir, also unpacks sexuality and gender identity.

The special will report on the state-wide bans across the country and how they are impacting families and conversations in schools; access to books; the banning or restricting drag queens from performing; and gender-affirming care.

The special will also cover the LGBTQ+ community and allies, including State Sen. Karen Berg (D-Ky.), who lost her trans son late last year, and those working to protect rights.

The Freedom to Exist Interviews Include:

Sasha Colby ( RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner)

Season 15 winner) Angelica Ross ( American Horror Story , Pose )

, ) Chase Strangio (ACLU’s deputy director for transgender justice)

Nicole Maines ( Supergirl )

) Dr. Jules Gill-Peterson (professor at Johns Hopkins University)

ND Stevenson (animator)

Dr. Ben Hoffman (president-elect of the American Academy of Pediatrics)

Raquel Willis (activist and author of The Risk It Takes to Bloom )

) Laith Ashley (model)

Sandra Caldwell (actress and singer)

ABC News will also have dedicated coverage across programs and platforms for Pride Month, including the following:

Good Morning America

Good Morning America will spotlight the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month with its GMA Out Loud series, kicking off on Thursday, June 1.

will spotlight the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month with its series, kicking off on Thursday, June 1. GMA Out Loud explores a wide range of topics and issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community, with contributing correspondent Becky Worley reporting on a local drag queen making a difference in their hometown.

explores a wide range of topics and issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community, with contributing correspondent Becky Worley reporting on a local drag queen making a difference in their hometown. Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang meets with families as they offer insight on trans participation in sports, while senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami highlights the 50th anniversary of the PFLAG organization.

co-anchor Juju Chang meets with families as they offer insight on trans participation in sports, while senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami highlights the 50th anniversary of the PFLAG organization. GMA Out Loud continues with a special segment on a teacher who receives a full makeover from celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, makeup artist and influencer Patrick Starr, and stylist to the stars Scot Louie. Additional guests and interviews with influential LGBTQ+ figures include Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka for their new Hulu Drag Me to Dinner , Elton John in recognition of National AIDS Day, Page on his new memoir, and Sean Hayes on his debut novel Timed Out .

continues with a special segment on a teacher who receives a full makeover from celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, makeup artist and influencer Patrick Starr, and stylist to the stars Scot Louie. Additional guests and interviews with influential LGBTQ+ figures include Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka for their new , Elton John in recognition of National AIDS Day, Page on his new memoir, and Sean Hayes on his debut novel . Plus, GMA will feature music performances by Lily Rose and Adam Lambert.

World News Tonight

World News Tonight will spotlight key figures in the LGBTQ+ community within its America Strong and Person of the Week segments.

Nightline

Nightline will present special content and features surrounding LGBTQ+ Pride Month throughout June.

This Week with George Stephanopoulos

This Week with George Stephanopoulos will preview The Freedom to Exist with Elliot Page and look at the personal fight for legislators fighting for trans rights, including Sen. Berg.

will preview and look at the personal fight for legislators fighting for trans rights, including Sen. Berg. The program will also highlight which states are banning gender-affirming care and how it is affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

GMA3: What You Need to Know

GMA3: What You Need to Know will celebrate Pride Month by shining a light on the LGBTQ+ community with special guests and dedicated segments covering food, fashion, newsmakers, celebrities and more.

The View

The View will honor Pride Month by highlighting the achievements and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, kicking off the month with Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, who was barred from the state House floor for opposing multiple anti-LBGTQ+ bills; Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka for their new series, Drag Me to Dinner; and Page with his new book.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live will have LGBTQ+ content across the channel throughout the month of June.

will have LGBTQ+ content across the channel throughout the month of June. On June 19, ABC News Live will debut a half-hour Soul of the Nation special featuring Page’s interview.

special featuring Page’s interview. On June 25, the channel will present an unprecedented five-hour anchored Pride Across America extravaganza.

extravaganza. In partnership with Hulu and owned stations WABC (New York), WLS (Chicago) and KGO (San Francisco), ABC News Live will cover three of the nation’s largest Pride marches on one program, live with ABC News anchors fanned out across the country. Pride Across America will begin June 25 at 11 a.m. EDT with a pre-show in advance of the New York City march featuring special guests and inspiring content.

GMA Digital and ABC News Digital

GMA Digital and ABC News Digital will present a series called Protecting Pride: Resilience After Tragedy , featuring personal stories from survivors of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs and a group dedicated to safeguarding LGBTQ+ youth.

Digital and ABC News Digital will present a series called , featuring personal stories from survivors of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs and a group dedicated to safeguarding LGBTQ+ youth. The series will highlight the community’s strength and unity in the face of anti-LGBTQ+ laws and nationwide tragedies, exploring the concept of safety and the community’s collective progress.

ABC Audio

ABC Audio will have special segments in Perspective, ABC News Radio’s weekly newsmagazine, as well as reporting highlights in hourly newscasts from ABC News programs and platforms.