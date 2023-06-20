Marvel Studios to Skip Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is just a month away but it looks as though one of the big attractions will not be happening this year. Marvel Studios will not be holding their typical Hall H presentation at this year’s convention, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Marvel Studios has always said they will only put on their Hall H presentation when they have big news to deliver.
- Marvel Studios’ panels are largely considered the centerpiece of San Diego Comic-Con and the studio made quite a splash with last year’s presentation.
- The news comes just a week after Disney announced delays to several of their films, including Marvel’s Blade, Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.
- Production was also recently paused production on the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, amid the ongoing writers strike.
- Despite skipping Hall H, Marvel Studios will still have a presence on the convention’s showfloor, at D23’s Hellfire Gala and there is still potential for smaller panels (Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D’Onofrio recently said “we will definitely be there.”)
- San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23.
Marvel’s upcoming schedule (expect some additional delays to the posted dates):
- October 6, 2023 – Loki season 2
- November 10, 2023 – The Marvels
- November 29, 2023 – Echo
- Fall 2023 – Ironheart
- Fall 2023 – X-Men 97
- 2023 – What If…? season 2
- May 3, 2024 – Deadpool 3
- Spring 2024 – Daredevil: Born Again
- July 26, 2024 – Captain America: Brave New World
- December 20, 2024 – Thunderbolts
- 2024 – Agatha: Coven of Chaos
- 2024 – Spider-Man: Freshman Year
- February 14, 2025 – Blade
- May 2, 2025 – Fantastic Four
- May 1, 2026 – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
- May 7, 2027 – Avengers: Secret Wars
- No date – Armor Wars