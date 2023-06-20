Marvel Studios to Skip Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is just a month away but it looks as though one of the big attractions will not be happening this year. Marvel Studios will not be holding their typical Hall H presentation at this year’s convention, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel’s upcoming schedule (expect some additional delays to the posted dates):

  • October 6, 2023 – Loki season 2
  • November 10, 2023 – The Marvels
  • November 29, 2023 – Echo
  • Fall 2023 – Ironheart
  • Fall 2023 – X-Men 97
  • 2023 – What If…? season 2
  • May 3, 2024 – Deadpool 3
  • Spring 2024 – Daredevil: Born Again
  • July 26, 2024 – Captain America: Brave New World
  • December 20, 2024 – Thunderbolts
  • 2024 – Agatha: Coven of Chaos
  • 2024 – Spider-Man: Freshman Year
  • February 14, 2025 – Blade
  • May 2, 2025 – Fantastic Four
  • May 1, 2026 – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
  • May 7, 2027 – Avengers: Secret Wars
  • No date – Armor Wars