Tickets to Marvel and D23’s Hellfire Gala at San Diego Comic-Con to Go on Sale Wednesday

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel and D23 will invite guests to attend the first-ever real-life Hellfire Gala. Tickets to the one-of-a-kind event will be available this Wednesday, May 24th.

The Hellfire Gala at San Diego Comic-Con will take place Saturday, July 22.

For the first time over, the epic comic crossover event is jumping off the page to in-person, celebrating this year’s Hellfire Gala in the pages of X-Men comics, along with 60 uncanny years of everyone’s favorite Mutants.

Attendees will get the chance to strike a pose and enter an extraordinary event filled with fashion, fun, and forces to be reckoned with for one night only.

Mutant and human attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best super-powered style and be sure to bring your mutant fashion A-game to the green carpet.

The gathering will host three different areas for guests to explore through the epic evening: The Green Lagoon: Inspired by the watering hole on Krakoa, strut down the green carpet to enter the event surrounded by lush greenery inspired by the location. Here, guests will enter the event and once inside grab a seat to survey the environment — between dance sessions out on the floor. Hellfire Ballroom: Worlds collide in the grandiose Hellfire Ballroom. Home to the event’s main offerings, guests will find themselves transported through a Krakoan Gateway to enter a space where looks are served and justice is brought. The dazzling dance floor comes to life with heroes, villains, and everyone in-between, with booths on the edge of the dance floor to catch your breath after you’ve assembled your own Hellfire Inner Circle. Lair X: Head to the underground lair dedicated to the X-Men and take a look back over the last 60 years of Mutant history. Lair X will have its own activities — and a dance floor — along with a bar, seating area, and photo opportunities perfect for immortalizing all magnificent cosplay.

The event will take place Saturday, July 22 at PARQ Nightclub (615 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101) from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets for D23 Members go on sale Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PT. at D23.com

Hellfire Gala Tickets:

Gold Member: $65.00 ($7 Processing Fee)

Gold Member “X-pedited” Entry: $85.00 ($7 Processing Fee)

General Member: $125.00 ($7 Processing Fee)

General Member “X-pedited” Entry:* $155.00 ($7 Processing Fee)

Event Includes: