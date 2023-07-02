Fourth of July Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots Now Available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Guests visiting Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort this Fourth of July holiday weekend can pose for some patriotic Magic Shots provided by Disney PhotoPass.

What’s Happening:

All of the photo-ops pictured in this post are available at select Walt Disney World locations through Wednesday, July 5th.

Additionally, the Fireworks, Sam Eagle, and Confetti Magic Shots are available in select Disneyland locations, also through July 5th.

While not specifically for the Fourth of July, guests at Disney California Adventure Rogers: The Musical .

. A Disney PhotoPass photographer will be located in front of the Hyperion Theater at the cloud wall.

More Disney Parks News: