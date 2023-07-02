Fourth of July Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots Now Available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Guests visiting Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort this Fourth of July holiday weekend can pose for some patriotic Magic Shots provided by Disney PhotoPass.

What’s Happening:

  • All of the photo-ops pictured in this post are available at select Walt Disney World locations through Wednesday, July 5th.
  • Additionally, the Fireworks, Sam Eagle, and Confetti Magic Shots are available in select Disneyland locations, also through July 5th.

  • While not specifically for the Fourth of July, guests at Disney California Adventure can partake in an epic new Captain America Magic Shot in celebration of Rogers: The Musical.
  • A Disney PhotoPass photographer will be located in front of the Hyperion Theater at the cloud wall.

More Disney Parks News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning