Fourth of July Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots Now Available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Guests visiting Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort this Fourth of July holiday weekend can pose for some patriotic Magic Shots provided by Disney PhotoPass.
What’s Happening:
- All of the photo-ops pictured in this post are available at select Walt Disney World locations through Wednesday, July 5th.
- Additionally, the Fireworks, Sam Eagle, and Confetti Magic Shots are available in select Disneyland locations, also through July 5th.
- While not specifically for the Fourth of July, guests at Disney California Adventure can partake in an epic new Captain America Magic Shot in celebration of Rogers: The Musical.
- A Disney PhotoPass photographer will be located in front of the Hyperion Theater at the cloud wall.
- Walt Disney World is celebrating the Fourth of July with special fireworks displays at the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, unique character meet & greets, and more.
- Foodie fans can celebrate the holiday with a wide variety of treats at both resorts. Check out the newly released Foodie Guide for more.
