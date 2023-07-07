Hollywood Bowl Reveals Artists Participating in “Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert” Next Month

The Hollywood Hills will soon come alive with the music and visuals of the Walt Disney Animation Studios and its 100 year legacy during a wonderful concert that will be held at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.
What’s Happening:
- The landmark performance venue, the Hollywood Bowl, has revealed the guests who will participate in special concert conducted by Thomas Wilkins as he leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic through 100 years of the Walt Disney Animation Studios with Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert, taking place next month at the famed venue.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios has shown us stories that have defined our humanity and inspired the world to wish upon a star. Journey through the most iconic song and film moments of the studio’s treasured legacy live in concert, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Fantasia to The Little Mermaid to Encanto. Special guest artists join Thomas Wilkins and the LA Phil for an unforgettable experience under the stars, complete with magical film clips on the big screen.
- This performance is generously supported by the Diane and Ron Miller Charitable Fund.
- Artists include:
- Los Angeles Philharmonic
- Thomas Wilkins, Conductor
- Adassa, Host
- Susan Egan, Host
- James Monroe Igleheart, Special Guest
- Adam J. Levy
- Isabelle McCalla
- Anneliese Van Der Pol
- Syndee Winters
- Performances will take place on Friday, August 4th, 2023, and Saturday, August 5th, 2023, with tickets starting at $15.00 ranging up to $85.00. You can get tickets at the official site, here.