FX Releases Teaser for “American Horror Story: Delicate”

FX has shared a first look at the upcoming season of American Horror Story, revealed to be subtitled Delicate.

What’s Happening:

This new teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate also gives us our first look at the three main actresses for the series – Emma Roberts, Cara Delivigne and Kim Kardashian.

The latest season of Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, Delicate Condition , set to be released in August. This marks the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel.

is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, , set to be released in August. This marks the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel. The season, billed as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby , reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

, reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens. In addition to the three leads, the cast also includes: Annabelle Dexter-Jones Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Matt Czuchry Zachary Quinto Odessa A’zion Debra Monk Julie Monk

Halley Feiffer, who has written for the series previously, will write each episode for season 12 and serve as showrunner.

American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere this summer on FX.

