Disney Vacation Club Member Exclusive Halloween Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

Halloween merchandise arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort this week, and we’ve already taken a full look at the line-up. Additionally, we’ve spotted some Disney Vacation Club Member-exclusive Halloween items for sale at Disney’s Riviera Resort.
First off, we have a pair of mouse ears featuring spooky versions of Disney characters, a haunted Cinderella Castle and the DVC logo.
Also available is this “Welcome to Halloween” shirt featuring Mickey terrified by a spooky Donald and Plutop, as well as a haunted Disney Cruise ship.
Lastly, Mickey covers his face in this simple DVC member hoodie, with “Disney Vacation Club Member” on the arm.
