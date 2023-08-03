Disney Vacation Club Member Exclusive Halloween Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

Halloween merchandise arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort this week, and we’ve already taken a full look at the line-up. Additionally, we’ve spotted some Disney Vacation Club Member-exclusive Halloween items for sale at Disney’s Riviera Resort.

First off, we have a pair of mouse ears featuring spooky versions of Disney characters, a haunted Cinderella Castle and the DVC logo.

Also available is this “Welcome to Halloween” shirt featuring Mickey terrified by a spooky Donald and Plutop, as well as a haunted Disney Cruise ship.

Lastly, Mickey covers his face in this simple DVC member hoodie, with “Disney Vacation Club Member” on the arm.

