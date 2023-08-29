Kennedy Space Center to Close Some Offerings Wednesday Due to Hurricane Idalia

Due to anticipated impacts of Hurricane Idalia, the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour and the Apollo/Saturn V Center will not be operating on Wednesday, August 30.

All other exhibits at the main visitor complex will operate during regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As Kennedy Space Center continues to closely monitor Hurricane Idalia, you can visit KennedySpaceCenter.com X (@ExploreSpaceKSC)

Hurricane Idalia is currently scheduled to arrive on the west coast of Florida in the early hours of Wednesday, August 30th.

More on Hurricane Idalia: