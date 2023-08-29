Kennedy Space Center to Close Some Offerings Wednesday Due to Hurricane Idalia

Due to anticipated impacts of Hurricane Idalia, the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour and the Apollo/Saturn V Center will not be operating on Wednesday, August 30.
- All other exhibits at the main visitor complex will operate during regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- As Kennedy Space Center continues to closely monitor Hurricane Idalia, you can visit KennedySpaceCenter.com or Facebook and X (@ExploreSpaceKSC) for the latest updates.
- Hurricane Idalia is currently scheduled to arrive on the west coast of Florida in the early hours of Wednesday, August 30th.
More on Hurricane Idalia:
- Universal Orlando Resort theme parks including Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay are planning to open and operate as normal at 9:00 am on Wednesday, August 30th.
- Typhoon Lagoon and the miniature golf courses at the Walt Disney World Resort will be closed tomorrow
- Discovery Cove, the all-inclusive tropical day resort at SeaWorld Orlando, will also be closed tomorrow.
- Walt Disney World is offering hotel discounts for evacuees and first responders, as well as travel flexibility for those whose vacations have been impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
- Walt Disney World has also announced that they will temporarily be waiving cancellation fees for booked trips to the Resort, due to the imminent arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia.