Typhoon Lagoon, Fantasia Gardens and Winter Summerland Closed Wednesday, August 30th Due to Hurricane Idalia

What’s Happening:

Due to forecasted weather, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park and miniature golf courses will be closed on Wednesday, August 30th.

This includes both the Fantasia Gardens Winter Summerland

The remainder of Walt Disney World Resort continues to operate under normal conditions.

Disney states that they “are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

Additionally, hotel cancellation fees have been waived

Walt Disney World is also offering discounted hotel fares

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect

Please note that Walt Disney World does not currently have any policy in play for Tropical Storms. However, if the storm reaches Hurricane level, then the Hurricane Policy will take effect.

Walt Disney World Hurricane Policy:

If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area—or for your place of residence—within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may call in advance to reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort hotel packages and most room only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancelation or change fees imposed by Disney.

If you did not book your vacation through the Walt Disney Travel Company, you should contact your travel agent or tour operator directly for information relating to the cancellation and change policies that apply to your package.

If you instead want to reschedule your vacation, you also can. Cast Members will be able to reschedule your vacation to your new desired travel dates if the same special offer is available. If the same special offer is not available Cast Members will assist by identifying alternate offers during your new desired travel dates. All amounts you paid to the Walt Disney Travel Company for rooms, park tickets, dining plans and other Disney products and services will be applied toward your new reservation.

Any discounts or special offers applicable to your original confirmed vacation may not apply to the rescheduled vacation travel dates. You are responsible for applicable package pricing for the new vacation dates.

This policy also applies to Disney's Vero Beach Resort Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort