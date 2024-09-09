Disney Legend James Earl Jones Takes his Place in the Circle of Life at Age 93

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Disney Legend James Earl Jones has joined the celestial kings in the sky at the age of 93, passing away at his home in Dutchess County, New York. Best known for his rich, deep bass voice, Jones’ credits include providing the speaking voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa, Simba’s father, in The Lion King (both the animated classic and 2019 remake).

Inducted as a Disney Legend in 2019, James Earl Jones reprised his roles as Darth Vader and Mufasa numerous times through sequels and spin-off projects for Star Wars and The Lion King, plus theme park experiences, including Star Tours – The Adventures Continue. He was also a celebrity narrator for the Disney Parks Christmas tradition, the Candlelight Ceremony and Processional, in 1990 at Disneyland and 1991 at Magic Kingdom.

Disney’s Chief Creative Officer, Bob Iger, shared the following statement: “From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history. A celebrated stage actor with more than 200 film and television credits to his name, the stories he brought to life with a uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences. On behalf of all of us at Disney, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Fellow Disney Legend Mark Hammill, or originated the role of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, tweeted “RIP Dad” as a nod to the passing of his on-screen father, Darth Vader.

Born in Mississippi on January 17th, 1931, young James Earl Jones grew up in Michigan with his maternal grandparents. Having developed a bad stutter, Jones referred to his childhood as his “mute years,” crediting a high school English teacher with sparking a love of writing poetry and learning to recite it aloud. After high school, he joined the Reserve Officers' Training Corps and attended the University of Michigan, where his love of poetry lent itself to a Bachelor of Arts with a major in drama. By 1957, James Earl Jones was making his Broadway debut, first as an understudy in The Egghead by Molly Kazan and shortly after creating the role of Edward the butler in Dore Schary's Sunrise at Campobello at the Cort Theatre. James Earl Jones quickly became one of New York City’s most sought-after Shakespearean actors, and throughout his illustrious career, he won three Tony awards for his work in New York’s theater scene.

James Earl Jones’ transition to the screen happened during his theater years in New York City, where he took TV roles in local projects, including Sesame Street and the soap opera Guiding Light. His big screen debut was in Stanley Kubrick’s 1864 classic Dr. Strangelove, although his first starring role wasn’t until 1970 in The Great White Hope (distributed by 20th Century Fox), a film adaptation of Howard Sackler’s play, which earned James Earl Jones his first Tony Award. He received critical acclaim for her performance in Claudine (also 20th Century Fox), a role that earned him his first Golden Globe and Oscar nominations in 1974.

The role for which James Earl Jones became most synonymous, Darth Vader, is one he initially requested not to be credited with. When George Lucas made the decision to use a different voice than the man in the suit, Jones asked that his name be left off the space opera, hoping to avoid controversy that beleaguered another actor in 1973 in The Exorcist. But by the time the third Star Wars film was released, Jones was willing to accept recognition for the part he played in bringing the menacing Sith Lord to the screen.

James Earl Jones’ prolific career included many notable titles on the stage, screen, and beyond. Other notable film roles include Conan the Barbarian, Coming to America, Field of Dreams, The Hunt for Red October, The Sandlot, and The Lion King. Memorable TV roles include playing Alex Haley in Roots: The Next Generations and Emmy-winning roles in Heat Wave, Gabriel's Fire, and Summer's End. On stage, Jones won Tony Awards for The Great White Hope and August Wilson's Fences, in addition to a Lifetime Achievement Tony for his other theatrical work. He also has a Lifetime Achievement Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award. Along with his Grammy Award for the 1977 spoken-word album Great American Documents, he would have an EGOT if honorary awards like lifetime achievements were counted.

Additional accolades include being inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame, receiving a National Medal of Arts, and holding an Honorary Doctor of Arts from Harvard University. He was inducted as a Disney Legend in 2019. In 2022, the Cort Theatre was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in his honor, being the stage where he made his Broadway debut.

Outside of acting, James Earl Jones helped spread awareness of Type 2 DIabetes through his “I Can’t Imagine” campaign, which began in the mid-90s. He is survived by his son, Flynn Earl Jones. James’ legacy as the voice of Darth Vader will continue through an agreement he made with Disney in 2022 for the use of his voice for that character through the technological wizardry of AI.

James Earl Jones’ Disney Filmography: