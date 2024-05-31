Universal Officially Changes Name Of Epic Universe Attraction Ahead Of Park Opening

Universal has officially changed the name of one of their new attractions opening with their newest theme park, Universal Epic Universe, ahead of its debut next year.

What’s Happening:

Originally announced as Starfall Racers, a new coaster set to open with Universal’s new Epic Universe, has had its name officially changed to “Stardust Racers.”

All mentions of this attraction on the official website for the newest theme park in Orlando, set to open in 2025, have been changed to the new name after a copyright dispute was raised by Starfall Education.

The copyright information was found by another park reporter, Alicia Stella

The new attraction allows riders to share a race across the cosmos on a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph. Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the "Celestial Spin" in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music.

With no external track lighting at night, the fully illuminated ride vehicles appear as comets shooting across the night sky above Celestial Park.

Stardust Racers is just one part of the new park, which has five themed worlds: the aforementioned Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, How To Drain Your Dragon: The Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic.

The park will also feature three hotels – the Universal Grand Helios Hotel, and Universal’s Terra Luna and Stella Luna Resorts.

