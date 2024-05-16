SeaWorld Orlando Offers Limited Time Memorial Day Sale

SeaWorld Orlando is offering a special Memorial Day sale on tickets, fun cards, and passes.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando salutes our heroes this Memorial Day with an unbeatable sale offering savings of up to 50% off on SeaWorld Orlando Tickets, Fun Cards, and Passes.
- This exclusive sale, happening now and for a limited time, is the perfect way for guests to kick off a summer of fun and experience all the wonders of SeaWorld Orlando.
- Fun Cards provide guests with park admission through December 31, 2024, for one low price.
- For even more unbeatable benefits, guests can purchase a SeaWorld Annual Pass and get unlimited access for 12 months, making it the perfect place to spend a day filled with thrilling attractions, world-class entertainment, delectable culinary experiences, and unforgettable seasonal events.
- This year SeaWorld is celebrating its 60th Anniversary, meaning there are even more reasons to visit. In honor of the celebration, SeaWorld has rolled out a limited time anniversary promotion with tickets as low as $60.
- Guests can experience the park’s 60th Anniversary Celebration events, including the return of Shamu & Crew, new shows, new parades, new attractions and So Much More To Sea.
- Visit www.SeaWorldOrlando.com for more information.
