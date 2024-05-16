SeaWorld Orlando Offers Limited Time Memorial Day Sale

SeaWorld Orlando is offering a special Memorial Day sale on tickets, fun cards, and passes.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando salutes our heroes this Memorial Day with an unbeatable sale offering savings of up to 50% off on SeaWorld Orlando Tickets, Fun Cards, and Passes.

This exclusive sale, happening now and for a limited time, is the perfect way for guests to kick off a summer of fun and experience all the wonders of SeaWorld Orlando.

Fun Cards provide guests with park admission through December 31, 2024, for one low price.

For even more unbeatable benefits, guests can purchase a SeaWorld Annual Pass and get unlimited access for 12 months, making it the perfect place to spend a day filled with thrilling attractions, world-class entertainment, delectable culinary experiences, and unforgettable seasonal events.

This year SeaWorld is celebrating its 60th Anniversary, meaning there are even more reasons to visit. In honor of the celebration, SeaWorld has rolled out a limited time anniversary promotion with tickets as low as $60.

Guests can experience the park’s 60th Anniversary Celebration events, including the return of Shamu & Crew, new shows, new parades, new attractions and So Much More To Sea.

