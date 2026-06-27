Disney's Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz Featured on List of 25 Most Innovative Marketing Officers
The new list comes from Business Insider.
A new list of the 25 most innovative brand and marketing officers has arrived, and Disney's own Chief Marketing and Brand Officer has made the cut.
What's Happening:
- Business Insider has debuted a new list of the most innovative marketing officers of the year.
- Among those on the 25-person list is the recently named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of The Walt Disney Company, Asad Ayaz.
- Ayaz was named to the position of Chief Marketing and Brand Officer earlier this year after Disney restructured its global marketing organization to encourage stronger collaboration across divisions in an effort that Ayaz called "one unifying storytelling brand."
- The list comes from Business Insider's reporting and more than 100 nominations from industry insiders.
- Ayaz was selected for a number of reasons, including overseeing the marketing for some of the biggest launches in entertainment over the last year, helping Disney become the only studio to top $6.5 billion at the global box office with campaigns for the live-action Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2, and Avatar: Fire & Ash.
- Ayaz also led the global campaign for the 70th anniversary celebration of the Disneyland Resort, and is guiding the company's participation in the America 250 campaign while also expanding the community of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.
- Also on the list, Jon Gieselman from Comcast/Xfinity, but no other nominees were selected from entertainment companies.
- You can see the full list over at Business Insider.
About Asad Ayaz:
- Ayaz is a 20-year Disney veteran who previously served as the company’s first Chief Brand Officer, has led major campaigns for milestone moments like Disney’s 100th anniversary and Disneyland’s 70th celebration.
- His expanded role signals a deeper commitment to coordinated marketing as the company continues to operate across an increasingly interconnected media landscape.
- Upon his appointment in his new position, then Disney CEO Bob Iger praised the decision, emphasizing the need for a company-wide approach that allows consumers to “seamlessly interact with our wonderful products and experiences.”
- Ayaz’s vision centers on meeting audiences wherever they are, whether in theaters, on streaming platforms, inside theme parks, or engaging with merchandise, while maintaining a consistent brand voice.
- This voice spreads across Disney Entertainment, Disney Experiences, and ESPN - the first time the company's marketing across film, streaming, parks, sports, consumer products, and global brand initiatives have been led by a single person.
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