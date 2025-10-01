The Walt Disney Company Sets Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call Date
Investors may have a few questions to ask during this one.
As Disney starts another fiscal year, the company has set a date to discuss its Q4 and full fiscal year 2025 results.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company will announce its fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2025 results on November 13th.
- Once again, the call will be held before the opening bell, taking place at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT.
- Shareholders (or really anyone interested) can tune in to the call by visiting the Investor Relations page.
- The webcast presentation will be archived.
- Disney’s press release with the financial results and executive statements will be released sometime before the call begins.
- As always, you can follow along with our coverage of this earnings call here on Laughing Place, where we will share any news or announcements coming out of the call.
The Big Question:
- Surely, analysts will be curious if Disney’s recent controversy involving Jimmy Kimmel impacted the company financially.
- Specifically, did a campaign that called for consumers to cancel their Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions make any notable impact?
- Alas, while the question may be asked, we seem unlikely to get too detailed of an answer.
- Moreover, with Disney moving away from sharing streaming subscription numbers, my money is on Iger and Johnston dodging such a query and attempting to put the incident in the past.
- Of course — I could always be surprised!
