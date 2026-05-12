Disney Execs Ring Opening Bell at NYSE on Day of Company's Upfront Presentation
Celebrate trading while getting ready to celebrate Disney Fandom!
Disney is in New York for the Upfront presentation today, so why not stop by the New York Stock Exchange and start the day's trading!
What's Happening:
- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) welcomed Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro this morning, who joined NYSE President Lynn Martin to start the day by ringing the opening bell.
- Other Disney execs were in attendance, including President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Dana Walden. The big cheese himself, Mickey Mouse, was also present for the moment.
- The whole gang is in New York today, ringing the bell to mark their 2026 Disney Upfront presentation that will take place later this afternoon.
- The Upfront presentations, of which Disney is one of the most anticipated, is an annual event that sees media companies (like Disney, NBCUniversal, and others) put on quite the show for advertisers.
- This year, Disney is set to celebrate fandom across its many brands, with a strong emphasis on their upcoming broadcasting of the Super Bowl, the Grammys, College Football Championships, and The Oscars.
- The bell ringing ceremony at the NYSE is one of the most recognizable rituals in global finance, marking the opening and closing of the trading day on the exchange floor in New York City.
- Historically, the bell was a literal signal to brokers on the trading floor for when to stop and start trading. Before electronic systems, audible signals were essential in the chaotic exchange environment.
- The NYSE also spent some time talking with ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, who discussed the importance of the upcoming broadcast of Super Bowl LXI - a first for ESPN.
- They also talked with Disney's Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Asad Ayaz, who shared how the Disney Upfront this year will represent a celebration of Disney Fandom.
Invite Only(?):
- While Disney Upfront 2026 is largely limited to advertisers, Disney fans will still be able to watch the presentation via livestream.
- Those interested in checking out what's going on can head over to the official website for the livestream tomorrow, which is set to take place at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT.
- We'll also have full coverage of the presentation, so be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for more later today.
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