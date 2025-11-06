Disney's CFO Set to Appear at Upcoming Wells Fargo TMT Summit
He will participate in a Q & A session, so we don't know just yet what he will talk about at the Summit.
Walt Disney Company CFO Hugh Johnston will appear at the upcoming Wells Fargo Technology, Media, and Telecom Summit during a question & answer session.
What’s Happening:
- Hugh Johnston, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of The Walt Disney Company will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Wells Fargo Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Summit.
- The summit will take place on Wednesday, November 19th, 2025 at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT.
- The event will be streamed live, and those interested can catch it at the official Disney investors page.
- A recording of the question-and-answer session will also be archived on the same website.
- The Wells Fargo TMT Summit is an investor-conference style event focused on the Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Companies in those industries present to analysts, investors and sometimes customers, often via presentations, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings.
- The purpose is to provide a platform for companies to communicate strategy, outlook, and trends relating to TMT, and for investors/analysts to gain insights, ask questions, and assess valuations.
- Hugh Johnston oversees the Walt Disney Company’s worldwide finance organization, which includes corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, global security, investor relations, risk management, tax and treasury.
- Disney is one of the biggest (if not thee biggest) players in media, streaming, content distribution, theme parks and experiences, and more, all of which tie into technology and telecom infrastructure. Having their CFO speak gives insight into how one of the most prominent leaders sees the evolution of TMT.
For summit attendees (investors, analysts) this provides high-value strategic input, and how a major media business is addressing technology change, distribution shifts, and global expansion.
- Plus, with Johnston, who came to Disney from PepsiCo, he brings a cross-industry lens. Useful because TMT overlaps with consumer behavior, platform economics, global markets, and supply chains.
- Disney has not shared any specifics (as of press time) regarding what Johnston will be discussing, though with a question-and-answer session, that could almost be literally anything.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com