President Trump Says He'll Institute 100% Tariff on Films Produced Outside the USA
This would join the list of tariffs he has enacted on imported goods from several countries around the world.
President Trump says he will institute a 100% tariff on films produced outside of the U.S.
What’s Happening:
- President Trump has added another tariff to his list, stating that a 100% tariff will be added to all film productions done outside of the USA.
- Posted on his own Truth Social platform and reported on by THR, Trump has authorized the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to work on instituting the tariff going forward.
- This tariff joins the lengthy list of country-specific tariffs that have been instituted for imported goods (although some have since been paused).
- Trump posted “The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!"
- The implications of the proposed tariff are yet unknown, including whether this will allow movies to be grandfathered in (i.e. will Avatar: Fire and Ash be tariffed since it was filmed in New Zealand) and other such questions.
- As many productions in recent years have moved across the globe in order to benefit from tax incentives, this could bring huge impacts to the US-based film industry.
- Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday has just begun production in London, bringing up even further questions about how this will affect movies that have started to film.