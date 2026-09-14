78th Emmy Awards - Winners from the Walt Disney Company Updated Live!

Tonight is the big night for TV as the third and final night of the 78th Emmys has arrived. Tonight on NBC, the finals awards will be given, likely carrying many more wins for HBO's The Pitt and Apple's Widow's Bay. Live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, stars are arriving ahead of the ceremony, which will be hosted by three-time Emmy winner and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay.

The third night comes after a double-header of Creative Arts Emmy Awards over Labor Day weekend that saw numerous wins for the aforementioned titles, plus a number of wins for The Walt Disney Company, as well as MGM/Prime's Spider-Noir (with its own Disney connections, though from a different studio) with five wins. Rob Reiner also won a posthumous Emmy for his role in FX's The Bear.

Tonight's the big night for the most anticipated awards, including acting awards and the Best overall series of the year.

Stay Tuned as we will be updating the Disney winners from tonight's Emmy Awards live on this page!

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me