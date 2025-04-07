"Chibi Tiny Tales" Celebrates 30 Years of "A Goofy Movie" with Retelling of Favorite Film
Who knew "The Perfect Cast" could look so cute!
To help celebrate the anniversary of a fan-favorite film, Disney Channel has debuted the latest Chibi Tiny Tales short, retelling the story of A Goofy Movie in the cutesy animated format.
What’s Happening:
- Chibi Tiny Tales, the popular short form interstitial series, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the cult-favorite Disney film, A Goofy Movie, with a retelling in the popular chibi format.
- “A Goofy Movie: As Told by Chibi" revisits the timeless coming-of-age tale, and in under 90 seconds!
- The new short revisits all the key plot points, including Max’s performance at school, the stop at Lester’s Possum Park, the encounter with Bigfoot, and of course, the Powerline concert.
- While the “As Told by Chibi" version of the film doesn’t dive as deeply into the plot as other “As Told by Chibi" titles, it still is a fun way to look at the film, especially if familiar with the now three decades old title.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- A Goofy Movie, celebrating its 30th anniversary today, originally had a mediocre run at the box office and had mixed reviews upon its initial release. However, with the home media release, over the years the film grew a cult following and Disney has now begun to embrace the popularity of this 90s favorite.
- To further celebrate the anniversary of this favorite, be sure to check out the new documentary on Disney+, Not Just A Goof, which also premiered today. Or, just watch the original A Goofy Movie, now streaming on Disney+.
