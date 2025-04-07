"Chibi Tiny Tales" Celebrates 30 Years of "A Goofy Movie" with Retelling of Favorite Film

Who knew "The Perfect Cast" could look so cute!
To help celebrate the anniversary of a fan-favorite film, Disney Channel has debuted the latest Chibi Tiny Tales short, retelling the story of A Goofy Movie in the cutesy animated format.

  • Chibi Tiny Tales, the popular short form interstitial series, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the cult-favorite Disney film, A Goofy Movie, with a retelling in the popular chibi format.
  • “A Goofy Movie: As Told by Chibi" revisits the timeless coming-of-age tale, and in under 90 seconds!
  • The new short revisits all the key plot points, including Max’s performance at school, the stop at Lester’s Possum Park, the encounter with Bigfoot, and of course, the Powerline concert.
  • While the “As Told by Chibi" version of the film doesn’t dive as deeply into the plot as other “As Told by Chibi" titles, it still is a fun way to look at the film, especially if familiar with the now three decades old title.

  • Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
  • A Goofy Movie, celebrating its 30th anniversary today, originally had a mediocre run at the box office and had mixed reviews upon its initial release. However, with the home media release, over the years the film grew a cult following and Disney has now begun to embrace the popularity of this 90s favorite.
  • To further celebrate the anniversary of this favorite, be sure to check out the new documentary on Disney+, Not Just A Goof, which also premiered today. Or, just watch the original A Goofy Movie, now streaming on Disney+.

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
