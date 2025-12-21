"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Simu Liu, Zara Larsson, and More to Appear Week of December 22nd

Plus Herm Edwards talks football, and Prime Playlist features top artists on the music scene.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of December 22nd. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of December 22-26:

Monday, December 22 Herm Edwards (Breaks down the NFL weekend and Monday Night Football; Hangin’ with Herm)

Tuesday, December 23 Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera (The Copenhagen Test) Zara Larsson (Midnight Sun) Prime Playlist Volume 12 featuring Young Miko, Kane Brown and Julia Michaels

Wednesday, December 24 Holiday Programming Prime Playlist Volume 13 featuring Zara Larsson, Jade and Prince Royce

Thursday, December 25 Holiday Programming

Friday, December 26 Guests TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.