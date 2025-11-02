"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: NYC Mayoral Candidates and More to Appear Week of November 3rd

Plus Tim Tebow, Jeff Hller, Santino Fontana, and G Herbo also join the show.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of November 3rd. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.





ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of November 3-7:

Monday, November 3 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring ABC News political director Averi Harper, examines where the Black conservative movement is now All Access with Linsey Davis spotlights the NYC mayoral candidates, Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani and Curtis Sliwa

Tuesday, November 4 ABC News Live Election Coverage will air from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Wednesday, November 5 Jeff Hiller and Santino Fontana (Lost & Found in Cleveland) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, November 6 Rapper G Herbo formerly "Lil Herb" TikTalk with creator and author Elyse Myers (That’s a Great Question, I’d Love to Tell You) Prime Focus TBA

Friday, November 7 Tim Tebow (Look Again: Recognize Your Worth. Renew Your Hope. Run with Confidence)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.