"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Diego Luna, Tina Knowles and More to Appear Week of April 21st

Prime Focus topic cover China manufacturing electric vehicles, plants emitting toxic air, and parents' rights to limit children's exposure to the LGBTQ+ community

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of April 21st. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of April 21st-25th:

Monday, April 21 Harry Lennix and Michael Ricigliano ( Godless ) Prime Focus, featuring Britt Clennett, looks into China’s progress in manufacturing next-gen electric vehicles in an interview with the CEO of NIO, Inc. Ginger Zee highlights a company that is 3D-printing fully sustainable homes in a matter of days

Tuesday, April 22 Tina Knowles ( Matriarch: A Memoir ) Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) ( We’re in This Together: Leo’s Lunch Box ) Kristen Kish ( Accidentally on Purpose ; Top Chef winner) Prime Focus, featuring Aaron Katersky, investigates two plants that emit toxic air and two very different regulation environments that leave a community out in the lurch Ginger Zee looks into how volcanic ash can help restore soil and save the planet



*Following Prime at 8:30 p.m. EDT, ABC News Live will be airing the 30-minute special Our Home: Local Action and Global Impact.*

Wednesday, April 23 Leon Thomas ( Mutt ) Jessica Kirson ( Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man ) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, dives into this spring’s major Supreme Court case that will decide if parents have a constitutional right to limit their children’s exposure to the LGBTQ+ community following President Trump’s orders to purge gender ideology out of school curriculums and state laws, cracking down on what teachers can say in classrooms

Thursday, April 24 Diego Luna ( Andor ) Iann Dior ( Nothings Ever Good Enough II ) Tiktalk with creator Tori Dunlap Prime Focus TBA

Friday, April 25 Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin of Magdalena Bay ( Imaginal Disk )



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.