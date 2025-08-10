"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Jenny Slate, Cody Jinks and More to Appear Week of August 11th

Prime Focus topics include Linsey Davis' personal experience with fibroids; a conversation with Davido about the album "5ive," and more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of August 11th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe. Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of August 11-15:

Monday, August 11 Country band Old Dominion ( Barbara ) Prime Focus shines a light on anchor Linsey Davis’s powerful journey with uterine fibroids, offering a personal look into a widespread women’s health issue and highlighting key symptoms, treatment options and the critical importance of early diagnosis

Tuesday, August 12 Jenny Slate ( Dying for Sex Cody Jinks ( In My Blood ) Prime Playlist, featuring Rocsi Diaz, sits down with Davido to talk about his latest album 5ive North American tour 5ive Alive , and the legacy he hopes to continue to build

Wednesday, August 13 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Mireya Villarreal, highlights how local leaders, nonprofit organizations and the hospital system in Fort Worth, Texas, are coming together to find new and effective solutions to lower the infant mortality rate (Original Air Date: March 17, 2025)

Thursday, August 14 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Elizabeth Schulze, investigates how a group of nuns are becoming unlikely shareholder activists and buying stocks to push major corporations to adopt policies that better protect shareholders from the risks of a volatile stock market (Original Air Date: April 10, 2025)

Friday, August 15 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Ines de La Cuetara, looks into the growing trend of artificial intelligence relationships (Original Air Date: February 14, 2025)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.