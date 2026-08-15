"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Alex Aster, Tai Anderson, and More to Appear Week of August 17th

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of August 17th. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of August 17-21:

Monday, August 17 Lukas Graham (Good Times)

Tuesday, August 18 Max McNown (Leave On A Light) Alex Aster (Barbie: Dreamscape)

Wednesday, August 19 Kelsey Cook (Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour) Cloonee (Are You Still You?)

Thursday, August 20 Tal Anderson from The Pitt shares more on her children’s book about school being a place to show exactly who you are (Oh, Tal! Not Like That)

Friday, August 21 Nicole Williams English (The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



