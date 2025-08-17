"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Ron Howard, Ben Folds and More to Appear Week of August 18th

The show also welcomes Michelle Williams, Piper Perabo, d4vd, Asi Wind, and others.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of August 18th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe. Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of August 18-22:

Monday, August 18 Michelle Williams ( Dying for Sex ) Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, highlights U.S. border towns that have been ravaged by Canadian boycotts over President Trump’s tariffs

Tuesday, August 19 Ben Folds ( Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical ) Piper Perabo ( Butterfly ) Prime Focus TBA

Wednesday, August 20 Ron Howard ( Eden ) d4vd ( WITHERED DELUXE: MARCESCENCE ) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, August 21 Asi Wind ( More than Magic ) Prime Focus TBA

Friday, August 22 TikTalk with Mary Neely and Kareem Rahma ( Or Something ) Prime Focus TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.