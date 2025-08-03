"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: MGK, Tony Hale and More to Appear Week of August 4th

Prime Focus topics include tax liens disparities; U.S. border towns dealing with tariffs and Canadian boycotts; "The Gaza Gym Rat" giving nutritional, health advice amid food shortages in his country.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of August 4th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of August 4-8:

Monday, August 4 Pamela Adlon and Kathy Najimy ( King of the Hill ) Tony Hale ( Sketch ) Dr. Nathan Wood (Medical spotlight on protein intake; Yale School of Medicine) Prime Focus, featuring Rachel Scott in collaboration with This Week , on the disparities in how local governments assess and sell homes once a tax lien has been placed on them

Tuesday, August 5 mgk ( lost americana and MGK Day) Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, on the U.S. border towns ravaged by tariffs and Canadian boycotts

Wednesday, August 6 Jordan Davis ( Learn the Hard Way ) Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, highlights an African American family fighting to reclaim their history connected to the land their ancestors once toiled on as slaves, later working to own it (Original Air Date: February 27, 2025) Prime Playlist: Teddy Swims (Original Air Date: January 31, 2025)

Thursday, August 7 Denée Benton ( The Gilded Age ) Prime Focus, featuring Matt Gutman, takes a look at the man known as The Gaza Gym Rat, who gives nutritional and health advice amid the food shortage crisis devastating his country

Friday, August 9 Guests TBA Prime Focus takes viewers inside life in the fast lane at the Sebring International Raceway in Florida, where the Iron Dames, an all-women endurance racing team, entered one of the most prestigious international motor sports association endurance races in the country (Original Air Date: March 28, 2025)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.