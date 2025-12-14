"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Cast of "Avatar: Fire and Ash," and More to Appear Week of December 15th

Prime Focus explores Ukraine's "underground railroad" to protect children from Russian forces, a Nashville pop-up holiday performance and more.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of December 15-19:

Monday, December 15 Herm Edwards (Breaks down the NFL weekend and Monday Night Football; Hangin’ with Herm) Prime Focus TBA All Access with Linsey Davis travels to Paris to sit down with the director of Avatar: Fire and Ash to talk about this exciting new chapter in the beloved franchise James Cameron, Zoe Saldana Sam Worthington Sigourney Weaver Oona Chaplin Stephen Lang Jack Champion Bailey Bass Trinity Bliss

Tuesday, December 16 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Britt Clennett, looks at Ukraine’s “underground railroad,” used to get children out of the country before they are captured by Russian forces

Wednesday, December 17 Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, December 18 Mandy Patinkin (The Artist) Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) Prime Focus, featuring Pierre Thomas, visits a Nashville pop-up holiday performance of The Choir Room in the lobby of the Hutton Hotel

Friday, December 19 Celia Aniskovich and Ciree Nash (The Merchants of Joy)



