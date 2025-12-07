"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Kate Winslet, Cast of "Merv" and More to Appear Week of December 8th

Plus Henry Winkler, Pentatonix, Alia Shawkat, Hailey Gates, Matt Rogers and others also join the show.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of December 8th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of December 8-12:

Monday, December 8 Herm Edwards (Hangin’ with Herm; breaks down the NFL weekend; Monday Night Football) Prime Focus TBA All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Henry Winkler (Detective Duck: The Mystery at Emerald Pond)

Tuesday, December 9 Pentatonix (Christmas in the City) Matt Rogers (Christmas in December) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, highlights the Minnesota rock band “The Reasonable Doubts” whose members are all court judges, showing America that those who put on the robe are people too

Wednesday, December 10 Kate Winslet (Goodbye June) All Access with Linsey Davis talks with Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr., Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff and Penn State University President Neeli Bendapudi about the future of higher education

Thursday, December 11 Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox (Merv) Del Water Gap (Chasing The Chimera) Prime Focus TBA

Friday, December 12 Alia Shawkat and Hailey Gates (Atropia)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.