"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Kelly Rowland, Method Man, and More to Appear Week of February 2nd

Prime Focus topics cover a Princeton Grad student held hostage in Iraq for 2 years, and the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of February 2nd. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of February 2-6:

Monday, February 2 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, interviews retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy about his legacy as the decider in some of the biggest cases in generations, the future of the country and rule of law under President Trump All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Kristen Stewart to talk about making her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, her career so far and how she approaches life in the spotlight

Tuesday, February 3 Prime Focus, featuring Jay O’Brien, sits down with Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton Grad student who was held hostage in Iraq for two years and is now free Harry Melling (Pillion) Prime Focus TBA

Wednesday, February 4 Kelly Rowland and Method Man (Relationship Goals) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, February 5 ILLENIUM (ODYSSEY) Prime Focus TBA

Friday, February 6 Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) TikTalk with creator Madison Humphrey Prime Focus sits down with American lawyer and founder of the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, Margaret Burnham and Edward Smith, whose father Tommy Lee Walker was recently declared innocent 70 years after his execution in Dallas



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.