"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Lily Rabe, Megan Rapinoe, and More to Appear Week of July 27th

Prime Focus will explore the rise of foreclosures in New York, Minnesota, and Arizona.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of July 27th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of July 27-31:

Monday, July 27 Lily Rabe (The Winter’s Tale)

Tuesday, July 28 Guests TBA Prime Playlist, featuring Ashan Singh, sits down with global Latin superstar Danny Ocean fresh off the release of his new EP, babylona blue, and ahead of a major European tour

Wednesday, July 29 R&B singer-songwriter Jacquees (Mood 2) Prime Focus, featuring Perry Russom, looks at the rise of foreclosures, as the ABC News Investigative Unit travels through New York, Minnesota and Arizona to find out why authorities say homeowners facing foreclosure should be on the lookout

Thursday, July 30 Megan Rapinoe (Why Are You Like This?)

Friday, July 31 Guests TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



