"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Ken Jennings, Sofia Carson and More to Appear Week of July 28th

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of July 28th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of July 28-August 1:

Monday, July 28 Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest ( My Oxford Year ) Quinn XCII ( LOOK! I’m Alive ) Prime Focus explores what stops many men from using sunscreen regularly and talks to male skin cancer survivors about how their experience has changed their perspective

Tuesday, July 29 Ken Jennings ( The Complete Kennections: 5,000 Questions in 1,000 Puzzles ; Jeopardy! host) Jon Russell and Tyler Williams of the band The Head and the Heart ( Aperture ) Prime Focus TBA

Wednesday, July 30 Dave Franco and Alison Brie ( Together ) Paul Wesley ( Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ) Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) Prime Focus checks in with Chris Dunn one year after his release, a man who was wrongfully incarcerated and set free after 34 years behind bars, Linsey Davis sits down with Chris to discuss what life is like on the “other side."

Thursday, July 31 Dusty Slay ( Wet Heat ) TikTalk with creator Kate Mackz ( Running Interview Show ) Prime Focus TBA

Friday, August 1 Guests TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.