"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, and More to Appear Week of March 16th

Prime Focus topics include the War in Iran, Theo James' grandfather's journey to flee Europe after WWII, the environmental crisis in San Diego, and the oppression of Iranian women under the regime.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of March 19th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of March 16-20:

Monday, March 16 Padriac Moyles and Anna Mai Fitzpatrick (Riverdance) Prime Focus, featuring Marcus Moore, takes us to the Strait of Hormuz, a centerpiece of the War in Iran, to explain why this is such an important waterway and how its closure could create international issues

Tuesday, March 17 Shaggy and Robin Thicke (Looking Lovely) Melissa Auf der Maur (Even the Good Girls Will Cry) Prime Focus, featuring James Longman, connects with Theo James in Damascus as he retraces his grandfather’s journey fleeing Europe after World War II, guided by his grandfather’s diary

Wednesday, March 18 Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson (Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man) Prime Focus, featuring Alex Presha, reports on the ongoing environmental crisis happening in San Diego due to raw sewage contaminating the Tijuana River Valley

Thursday, March 19 Landon Donovan (Landon: A Memoir) Shawn Hatosy (Ready or Not 2: Here I Come) Prime Focus, featuring Maggie Rulli, speaks with women in Iran about their experience bearing the brunt of the regime’s decades of oppression and how they’ve continued to fight for their country despite the dangers in doing so

Friday, March 20 Rapper Jeezy (TM: 101 (LIVE)) Tiktalk with creator Jason Nguyen



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.