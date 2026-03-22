"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Zazie Beetz, John Leguizamo, and More to Appear Week of March 23rd

Prime Focus topics cover women in Iran fighting for their country, the effects of ketamine on depression, humanoid robots, and more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of March 26th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of March 23-27:

Monday, March 23 Lupita Nyong’o (#MakeFibroidsCount campaign) Young the Giant members Sameer Gadhia, Eric Cannata, and Jacob Tilley (Victory Garden) Prime Focus, featuring Maggie Rulli, speaks with women in Iran about their experience bearing the brunt of the regime’s decades of oppression and how they’ve continued to fight for their country despite the dangers in doing so

Tuesday, March 24 Zazie Beetz (They Will Kill You) Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie (American Idol Season 24) Julianne Nicholson (Paradise) Prime Focus, featuring Ike Ejiochi, follows two patients and their doctors to learn about the effects of ketamine as treatment for depression

Wednesday, March 25 Lana Condor (Pretty Lethal) Mark Normand (None Too Pleased)

Thursday, March 26 TikTalk with creator and comedian Kountry Wayne (Nostalgia) Prime Focus, featuring Britt Clennett, meets the humanoid robots at the center of a U.S.-China competition

Friday, March 27 John Leguizamo (Dear Killer Nannies)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.