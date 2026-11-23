Prime Focus topics cover the Robert Robinson case, the USO in Alaska, and Smithsonian secretary Lonnie Bunch stepping down from his role.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of November 23rd. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of November 23-27:

Monday, November 23 Prime Focus, with Linsey Davis, after nearly four decades as Smithsonian secretary, Lonnie Bunch is stepping down during a critical time as the Trump administration has threatened to cut federal support TikTalk with Chef Kevmo

Tuesday, November 24 Linsey Davis reports on Robert Roberson, who has spent the last two decades on Texas’s death row for murdering his 2-year-old daughter, but experts, attorneys, and even the police’s chief investigator say the science presented at trial should now be considered junk and Roberson should be a free man

Wednesday, November 25 Vivica A. Fox (Checking Inn for Christmas) Prime Focus, with Bob Woodruff, joins Craig Robinson and the USO in Alaska to meet American service members and their families



Tune in at 8:00 p.m. EST for the final installment of American Valor, a three-part docuseries celebrating America’s active and retired service members and the 85th anniversary of the USO.

Thursday, November 26 TBA

Friday, November 27 TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



