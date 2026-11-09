"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Billy Idol, and More to Appear Week of November 9th

Prime Focus covers military health and fitness, residents in Chiclayo, Peru, reflecting on the impact of Pope Leo XIV, and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' tour with the USO.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of November 9th. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of November 9-13:

Monday, November 9 Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.) (Unapologetic) Jalen Best (The Greatest) Prime Focus, with Alex Presha, takes a look at the Army’s modernized approach to military fitness and troop dining at Fort Bragg as they incorporate more holistic approaches to fitness, locally grown produce and whole-food options in the new campus-style dining facilities that fall in line with Defense Secretary Hegseth’s focus on military fitness

Tuesday, November 10 Sofia Franklyn (Daddy Issues) Prime Focus, with Matt Rivers, returns to Chiclayo, Peru, where locals reflect on the everyday life and lasting impact of Robert Francis Prevost, before he became Pope Leo XIV, and how his papacy has shaped the world

Wednesday, November 11 Kirk Franklin (I Am What I Am) Prime Focus, with Bob Woodruff, visits a U.S. military installation in Japan with Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’ tour with the USO, highlighting the incredible stories of the service members and the local communities near the base that support the troops’ well-being



Tune in at 8:00 p.m. EST for the first part of American Valor, a three-part docuseries celebrating America’s active and retired service members, and the 85th anniversary of the USO.

Thursday, November 12 Harry Richardson (The Gilded Age) Pabllo Vittar (Brazilian drag queen and singer; Lost in Lust) Prime Focus TBD

Friday, November 13 Billy Idol (Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee) TikTalk with Chef “Kevmo”



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



