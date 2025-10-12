"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and More to Appear Week of October 13th

Prime Focus topics cover recent ICE raids and U.S. visa process effecting farming; U.S. train transit; Americans seeking a second passport

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of October 13th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of October 13-17:

Monday, October 13 Norman Reedus ( From the World of John Wick: Ballerina ) Miguel ( CAOS ) Prime Focus, featuring Mireya Villarreal, investigates how the recent ICE raids and the U.S. visa process have made it increasingly harder to find and keep farm workers in the U.S.

Tuesday, October 14 Sam Claflin ( Lazarus ) Nicholas Sparks ( Remain ) Prime Focus, featuring Jay O’Brien, looks into the current state of U.S. train transit and why we are behind the curve on the latest technology, including high-speed trains

Wednesday, October 15 Jason Clarke and Alfre Woodard ( The Last Frontier ) Prime Focus, featuring Maggie Rulli, looks into the growing trend of Americans who are seeking a second passport as a hedge should the country’s economy or institutions go south Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Derek Cianfrance ( Roofman )

Thursday, October 16 Priscilla Block ( Things You Didn’t See ) TikTalk with creator Erika Thompson (aka The Bee Lady) Prime Focus TBA

Friday, October 17 Zachary Quinto ( Brilliant Minds )



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

