"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Ethan Hawke, Leslie Jones and More to Appear Week of October 20th

Prime Focus features former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; an exclusive look at Google’s next frontier.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of October 20th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of October 20-24:

Monday, October 20 Guests TBA Prime Focus TBA All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Jeremy Allen White for a conversation on his new film Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Tuesday, October 21 Musician Alessi Rose ( Voyeur ) Mia Goth ( Frankenstein ) Prime Focus features a conversation with former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to discuss her time at the White House, the political landscape today and her new book Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines



Following Prime on Tuesday, Oct. 21, tune into Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere – A Conversation with the Cast at 8:30 p.m. EDT with George Stephanopoulos (Good Morning America) and Bruce Springsteen.

Wednesday, October 22 Leslie Jones ( Leslie Jones: Life Part 2 ) Johnny Gill ( One Night ) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, October 23 Tessa Thompson and Nia DaCosta ( Hedda ) Charlie Puth ( Whatever’s Clever! ) Bob Woodruff ( Last Lands ) Prime Focus, featuring Elizabeth Schulze, gives viewers an exclusive look at Google’s next frontier

Friday, October 24 Ethan Hawke ( Blue Moon ) TikTalk with creator Tay Lautner ( The Squeeze )



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.