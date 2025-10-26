"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Roy Wood Jr., Deborah Roberts and More to Appear Week of October 27th

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of October 27th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.





ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of October 27-31:

Monday, October 27 Guests TBA Prime Focus TBA All Access with Linsey Davis TBA

Tuesday, October 28 Dean Winters (Allstate’s Mayhem; Highest 2 Lowest) Prime Focus, featuring Ginger Zee , dives into the importance of climate forecasting

Wednesday, October 29 Roy Wood Jr. (The Man of Many Fathers) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, October 30 Deborah Roberts (Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds) Prime Focus TBA

Friday, October 31 Jimmy Wales (The Seven Rules of Trust: A Blueprint for Building Things That Last) TikTalk with Chef Amaury





Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.





ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.