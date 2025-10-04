"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Channing Tatum, Sherri Shepherd and More to Appear Week of October 6th

Prime Focus topics cover First Amendment rights; Americans obtaining a second passport; and protecting a rainforest in Guatemala.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of October 6th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of October 6-10:

Monday, October 6 Musician Gatlin ( The Eldest Daughter ) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, highlights a Colorado therapist who will argue before the Supreme Court that her state’s law banning conversion therapy impinges on her First Amendment rights Prime: The Sitdown: Eli Manning and Glen Powell ( Chad Powers )

Tuesday, October 7 Sherri Shepherd ( The Sunshine Queens ) Prime Focus will mark the two-year anniversary of the war in Gaza

Wednesday, October 8 Nicholas Sparks ( Remain ) Channing Tatum and Derek Cianfrance ( Roofman ) Jason Clarke and Alfre Woodard ( The Last Frontier ) Prime Focus, featuring Maggie Rulli, looks into the growing trend of Americans who are seeking a second passport as a hedge should the country’s economy or institutions go south

Thursday, October 9 Greta Lee ( Tron: Ares ) Frankie Quiñones ( Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy ) Prime Focus, featuring Bob Woodruff, embarks on a journey to see El Mirador, Guatemala, through the eyes of its protectors: the park rangers who are risking their lives to save a rainforest and their heritage

Friday, October 10 Jodie Turner-Smith ( Tron: Ares ) Rose Byrne ( If I Had Legs I’d Kick You ) TikTalk with creator Eli Rallo ( Does Anyone Else Feel This Way? )



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.