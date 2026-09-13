"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Kit Harrington, Tisha Campbell, and More to Appear Week of September 14th

Prime Focus topics include Women's Professional Baseball; Cubans who entered the U.S. legally and then were deported to Africa; U.S. CBP efforts in Texas to stop migrants.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of September 14th. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of September 14-18:

Monday, September 14 Mon Rovîa (Bloodline) Consuelo Vanderbilt

Tuesday, September 15 Tisha Campbell and son Xen (The A Word: A Mother’s Journey Through Autism and Love) Vincent Mason (There I Go) Prime Focus looks at the inaugural game of the new Women’s Professional Baseball League and what this historic moment means to fans and players who have waited for nearly seven decades

Wednesday, September 16 Kit Harington (A Tale of Two Cities) Prime Focus, with Matt Rivers, speaking to Cubans who entered the United States legally, had no criminal records, and were deported to continental Africa, where they are struggling to build a life without any identification, including trying to book a flight out

Thursday, September 17 Maye Musk (Timeless: The Art of Reinvention and Resilience at Any Age) Ke Huy Quan (Never Say Die: A Memoir) Prime Focus, with Armando Garcia, examines the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s efforts in Texas to acquire private property and build barriers through Big Bend National Park to stop migrants

Friday, September 18 HUDDY (Cheap) Mena Massoud (Daniel and the Fiery Furnace)



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ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



