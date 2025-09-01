"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Debbie Gibson, Taylor Kitsch, and More to Appear Week of September 1st

Prime Focus topics feature a conversation with Emmett Till's cousin; interview with a bodybuilder in Gaza who's helping others maintain their strength as they face a lack of food.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of September 1st. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe. Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of September 1-5:

Monday, September 1 Guests TBA Prime Focus TBA

Tuesday, September 2 Taylor Kitsch ( The Terminal List: Dark Wolf ) Prime Focus features Steve Osunsami marking 70 years since Emmett Till’s murder by riding the overnight train from Chicago to Mississippi with Reverend Parker Wheeler, Till’s cousin and the last living witness to his kidnapping

Wednesday, September 3 Lanie Gardner ( Faded Polaroids ) Fred Hechinger ( Preparation for the Next Life ) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, September 4 Guests TBA Prime Focus features Matt Gutman’s interviews with Mohammed, a bodybuilder in Gaza who is taking the time to maintain his strength and help train others amid the lack of food and ongoing crisis

Friday, September 5 Debbie Gibson ( Eternally Electric: The Message in My Music ) Audrey Nuna ( Golden ) Prime Focus TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.