"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Twiggy, Kaskade, and More to Appear Week of September 21-25

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of September 21th. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of September 21-25:

Monday, September 21 Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) Twiggy (Twiggy documentary) Prime Focus, with Britt Clennett, features an exclusive sit-down with the deputy secretary general of China’s National Narcotics Control Commission, giving viewers rare access into China’s crackdown on precursor drug labs at the head of President Xi’s U.S. visit

Tuesday, September 22 Chef Kwame Onwuachi (All Hours) Prime Focus, deep dives into the growth of high school girls' flag football teams, with an athlete and coach, and the opportunities for competition and scholarships now becoming available ahead of the 2028 Olympics and the NCAA Championship

Wednesday, September 23 Grandmaster Flash (Birth of a Culture) Kaskade (ORIGIN) Prime Focus takes a look at the delay in DACA status renewals, which have slowed down for recipients so much that status for some is expiring and leaving them vulnerable to immigration enforcement

Thursday, September 24 The Beaches members Leandra Earl and Kylie Miller (The Edge of the Earth)



Following Prime, ABC News Live will be streaming the special Euthanasia: Right to Die? hosted by ABC News chief international correspondent James Longman. The special explores a controversial practice in medicine: Should people suffering from severe, treatment-resistant psychiatric disorders have the legal right to end their lives? Over three years, Longman traveled across Europe to meet people confronting that decision. It continues to examine the sharply divided medical debate surrounding psychiatric euthanasia and reveals a striking paradox for one woman.

Friday, September 25 TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



