"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Angela Bassett, Andrew McCarthy, and More to Appear Week of September 28th

Prime Focus topics cover the Haitian community in Ohio, the Amelia Earhart expedition, the delay with DAXA renewals, and AI technology used to fight wildfires.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of September 28th. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of September 28-October 2:

Monday, September 28 All Access with Angela Bassett Prime Focus, with Matt Rivers, takes a look at the anxiety and fear of being deported that has gripped the Haitian community in Ohio after the loss of TPS status and the economic impact the loss has on the larger community

Tuesday, September 29 Josh Hartnett (Below) Andrew McCarthy (Who Needs Friends) Prime Focus on the Amelia Earhart expedition set to depart in October for Nikumaroro Island with Rick Pettigrew (Archaeological Legacy Institute) and Steve Schultz (Purdue University)

Wednesday, September 30 Florence Pugh, Zoe Kazan, Mike Faist and Christopher Abbott (East of Eden) Dr. Ian Smith (The New Menopause Kitchen) wave to earth (bad pieces) Prime Focus takes a look at the delay in DACA status renewals, which have slowed down for recipients so much that status for some is expiring and leaving them vulnerable to immigration enforcement

Thursday, October 1 Prime Playlist features Elena Rose Prime Focus, with Jaclyn Lee, examines how artificial intelligence and new technology are reshaping the fight against wildfires, 18 months after the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires as California becomes a testing ground for the future of wildfire detection and response

Friday, October 2 Victoria Monét (Frequency of Love) Prime Playlist: Dalé Play, hosted by Rocsi Diaz, shows a celebration of Latin music, culture and the artists shaping the global sound of today, featuring Danny Ocean, Elena Rose and Intocable



Where to Watch:

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ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



